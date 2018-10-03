Flat top move delayed

The planned move of the historic flat top house from the old American Museum of Science and Energy to its new home at the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge was postponed on Tuesday due to delays in site preparation created by last week’s heavy rainfall.

Museum officials say the move will be rescheduled for some time later this month and said that when a specific date is chosen, they will be notifying residents along West Outer Drive to Illinois Avenue that they will need to move their cars off the street the day of the move.

The Children’s Museum offered to give the flat top a new home when AMSE moved to Main Street Oak Ridge That new location doesn’t have space to keep the flat top as an exhibit, but the Children’s Museum does have room on its property at 461 West Outer Drive.

One of thousands of prefabricated houses built to house workers and their families during World War II in Oak Ridge, this flat top is a small two-bedroom home with a combination living-dining room and one bath, just 576 square feet.

The AMSE Foundation presented the deed to the flat top as a gift to the Children’s Museum, ensuring that the small, prefabricated flat top would continue to be an exhibit focusing on early Oak Ridge history.