Fire destroys camper trailer

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 40 Views

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a camper trailer on Andy’s Ridge Road near Rocky Top early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded and reported that the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department was already on the scene extinguishing the blaze. The fire was put out, but destroyed the camper, which was unoccupied at the time. A letter in the mailbox had a name on it, but authorities say they have not yet been able to get in touch with that individual, who may or may not be the camper’s owner.

The case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division for more.

