Fall Heritage Days at Museum of Appalachia

Take a step back in time during the Museum of Appalachia’s new event, Fall Heritage Days on November 9-10.

On Friday, November 9th students and school groups can enjoy a hands-on educational experience as they learn about Appalachian history and culture.

On Saturday, November 10th, families and guests of all ages are invited to participate in a ton of fun activities including rag doll making, old-fashioned games, pottery making, weaving, square dancing and more.