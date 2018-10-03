Fall colors soon to light up AC

﻿October brings beautiful fall colors to East Tennessee making it the perfect backdrop for motorcycle enthusiasts. Come and ride our long and winding roads and learn some interesting history along the way.

One favorite trail is the Devil’s Triangle which takes you through the mountains of the Cumberland Plateau. It makes a 45 mile loop with sweeping curves and tight twists. Along the road you can discover the mining history of Coal Creek. (Find out more at The Coal Creek Miners Museum and the Coal Creek Motor Discovery Trail.)

In addition to the natural beauty of the mountains along the Devil’s Triangle, you can also see the Windmill Farm located at Windrock Park and Brushy Mountain Prison, which is now open for tours.

For more information on Anderson County and area events, please visit www.adventureanderson.com or www.exploreoakridge.com/up AC.