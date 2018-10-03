Home / Community Bulletin Board / Fall colors soon to light up AC

Fall colors soon to light up AC

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 3 Views

﻿October brings beautiful fall colors to East Tennessee making it the perfect backdrop for motorcycle enthusiasts. Come and ride our long and winding roads and learn some interesting history along the way.

One favorite trail is the Devil’s Triangle which takes you through the mountains of the Cumberland Plateau.  It makes a 45 mile loop with sweeping curves and tight twists. Along the road you can discover the mining history of Coal Creek. (Find out more at  The Coal Creek Miners Museum and the Coal Creek Motor Discovery Trail.)

In addition to the natural beauty of the mountains along the Devil’s Triangle, you can also see the Windmill Farm located at Windrock Park and Brushy Mountain Prison, which is now open for tours.

For more information on Anderson County and area events, please visit www.adventureanderson.com or www.exploreoakridge.com/up AC.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

7th annual New River Fall Festival Saturday

This Saturday, October 6th, everyone is invited to the 7th annual New River Fall Festival. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.