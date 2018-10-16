Home / Local News / Ex-Clinton Middle teacher, coach killed in Kentucky crash

Ex-Clinton Middle teacher, coach killed in Kentucky crash

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 405 Views

A former teacher and football coach in the Anderson County school system was killed Monday morning in a traffic accident in Barbourville, Kentucky.

45-year-old Brian Justice, a former teacher and coach at Clinton Middle School, was killed in the crash, which occurred early Monday morning. At the time of the crash, Justice was teaching at the Knox County (Kentucky) Learning Academy and serving as the special teams coordinator and assistant offensive and defensive line coach at Lynn Camp High School.

Kentucky State Police say that the accident happened on US Highway 25E at the intersection with Old 25 in Barbourville when a tractor-trailer driven by a 35-year-old Bowling Green woman struck the vehicle Justice was driving. Justice died at the scene while the truck driver, Lerissa Hall, was not injured.

Troopers say that while the investigation is ongoing, drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in Monday’s accident.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

AC Commission meets

Meeting Monday night, the Anderson County Commission voted to put the building purchased last year …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.