East Side Wesleyan hosting ‘There is Hope’ service

East Side Wesleyan Church – A church that cares about you.

The public is invited to attend our “THERE IS HOPE” service on Sunday Oct. 14th at 11AM as speaker Angie Gilliam shares her story of transformation. Come worship the true God and hear the testimony of recovery and celebration.  Come and be spiritually fed.

For more information, call Pastor David Lucas at 423-503-2873.
Rev. Lucas focuses on delivering the message of Salvation and Hope to the congregation of the East Side Wesleyan Church 711 S. Cumberland Ave, LaFollette.
We are looking forward to reaching out to the community touching lives with the Gospel; programs that help the family grow together and stay together.  A ministry to all age groups. John 3:17

