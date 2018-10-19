Early voting underway, rolling

Thursday marked day two of early voting for the November 6th election.

In Anderson County, 1587 people cast ballots, bringing the two-day total to 3350 citizens taking part in in local municipal elections, the Tennessee gubernatorial campaign, races for offices in the General Assembly and the federal midterm elections, including the race to succeed Bob Corker in the US Senate.

717 people voted in Oak Ridge on Thursday, with 514 voting in Clinton and 325 casting ballots in Andersonville. 31 more ballots were also received by mail.

You can vote in Anderson County weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in the Norris/Andersonville area.

For election information in Anderson County, call 865-457-6238 or visit www.acelect.com.

386 people voted in Campbell County on Thursday, bringing their two-day total to 786.

In Campbell County, you can vote at the Campbell County Election Commission Office in Jacksboro Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm, Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

Early voting hours at the Jellico Municipal Building are Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 2 pm, Fridays from 2 to 7 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

Visit www.campbellelections.com or call 423-562-9777 for more information.

In Roane County, over 2600 people have already hit the polls, and in Roane County, you can vote early at the Harriman, Kingston and Rockwood Community Centers, as well as First Christian Church in Oak Ridge weekdays from 9 am to 5 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

Visit www.roaneelections.com or call 865-376-3184 for more information.