Early Voting underway in Tennessee election

Early voting for the November 6th elections begin today (Wednesday October 17th) and continue through Thursday November 1st.

In Anderson County, early voting hours will be from 10 am to 6 pm weekdays and from 9 am to 12 noon on Saturdays. Anderson County voters can cast their ballots at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge and at the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in the Norris/Andersonville area.

Here is a quick refresher on some of the contested races on the ballot in Anderson County.

In Clinton, incumbent Mayor Scott Burton is facing a challenge from Stephen McNally and incumbent Ward 1 City Council member ET Stamey is opposed by Ronald Young.

In Rocky Top, there is a three-way race to replace Mike Lovely, who is stepping down as Mayor, and they are Donal Douglas, Juden Poore and Tim Sharp. Lovely is a candidate for one of two seats on the Rocky Top City Council, facing incumbent Denise Casteel and Brian Brown.

The only contested race in Oliver Springs is for the seat representing Ward 2 on the Town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen, where incumbent Jeff Bass is facing a challenge from Paul Parsons.

In Oak Ridge, five people–including four incumbents–are running for four seats on the City Council. Incumbent Mayor Warren Gooch is joined on the ballot by fellow incumbents Rick Chinn, Kelly Callison, and Ellen Smith and by challenger Timothy Stallings.

In state races, there are contested elections in State House Districts 33 and 36 as well as in State Senate District 5, and a contested gubernatorial race. It is also the federal midterm election in Tennessee, highlighted by the contest to replace retiring US Senator Bob Corker between Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn and Democratic former Governor Phil Bredesen.

For more information, call the Anderson County Election Commission at 865-457-6238 or visit www.acelect.com.