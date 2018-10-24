Home / Community Bulletin Board / Early voting tally continues to climb

Early voting tally continues to climb

Early voting continues across the state of Tennessee through Thursday November 1st.

Monday in Anderson County another 1398 people voted, bringing the six-day total to a robust 8568. 693 people voted in Oak Ridge, 438 in Clinton and 232 in Andersonville, with two ballots received by mail and another 33 ballots filled out by nursing home residents.

You can vote in Anderson County weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and this Saturday from 9 am to 12 noon at one of three early voting sites: the Clinton Community Center, Oak Ridge’s Midtown Community Center or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville. For more, call 865-457-6238 or visit www.acelect.com.

The Campbell County early voting period is also humming right along, with 430 people casting ballots on Tuesday for a six-day total of 2341 people who have already voted in the November 6th state and municipal elections.

In Campbell County, you can vote at the Campbell County Election Commission Office in Jacksboro Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm, Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

Early voting hours at the Jellico Municipal Building are Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 2 pm, Fridays from 2 to 7 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

Visit www.campbellelections.com or call 423-562-9777 for more information.

