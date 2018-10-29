Home / Community Bulletin Board / Early voting heads into final week

Early voting heads into final week

Jim Harris 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 38 Views

Early voting continues through Thursday November 1st.

1234 Anderson Countians voted on Friday, with another 502 on Saturday, for a weekend total of 1736. After 10 days, 12583 people have voted in Anderson County.

You can vote in Anderson County through Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at one of three early voting sites: the Clinton Community Center, Oak Ridge’s Midtown Community Center or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville. For more, call 865-457-6238 or visit www.acelect.com.

705 people voted in Campbell County over the weekend–473 on Friday, 232 Saturday–for a ten-day total of 3783.

In Campbell County, you can vote at the Campbell County Election Commission Office in Jacksboro through Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm.

Early voting hours at the Jellico Municipal Building through Thursday will be from 9 am to 2 pm.

Visit www.campbellelections.com or call 423-562-9777 for more information.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Dragon Wagon preview

The Clinton Dragons’ first postseason appearance since 2015 means that the WYSH Sports Crew will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.