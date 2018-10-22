Early voting enters second week

Early voting continues across the state of Tennessee through Thursday November 1st.

In Anderson County, over the weekend, 2296 people voted in the November 6th state and municipal elections–with 1749 hitting the polls on Friday and another 547 on Saturday. After four days of early voting, 5646 Anderson Countians had already participated in the election.

You can vote in Anderson County weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and this Saturday from 9 am to 12 noon at one of three early voting sites: the Clinton Community Center, Oak Ridge’s Midtown Community Center or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville. For more, call 865-457-6238 or visit www.acelect.com.

682 people voted over the weekend in Campbell County, with 514 casting ballots Friday and 168 on Saturday, bringing the four-day total there to 968.

In Campbell County, you can vote at the Campbell County Election Commission Office in Jacksboro Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm, Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

Early voting hours at the Jellico Municipal Building are Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 2 pm, Fridays from 2 to 7 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

Visit www.campbellelections.com or call 423-562-9777 for more information.