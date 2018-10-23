Early voting continues through Nov. 1

Early voting continues across the state of Tennessee through Thursday November 1st.

Monday, 1524 people voted in Anderson County, bringing the five-day total to 7170. Monday’s total included 763 voting in Oak Ridge, 395 in Clinton and 304 in Andersonville, as well as 43 ballots received by mail and 19 votes cast by residents of nursing homes.

You can vote in Anderson County weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and this Saturday from 9 am to 12 noon at one of three early voting sites: the Clinton Community Center, Oak Ridge’s Midtown Community Center or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville. For more, call 865-457-6238 or visit www.acelect.com.

Another 443 people voted Monday in Campbell County, bringing their total to 1411 voters after fuive days of early voting.

In Campbell County, you can vote at the Campbell County Election Commission Office in Jacksboro Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm, Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

Early voting hours at the Jellico Municipal Building are Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 2 pm, Fridays from 2 to 7 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

Visit www.campbellelections.com or call 423-562-9777 for more information.