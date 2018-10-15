Home / Community Bulletin Board / Early voting begins Wednesday October 17th

Early voting begins Wednesday October 17th

Early voting for the November 6th elections will begin this Wednesday October 17th and continue through Thursday November 1st.

In Anderson County, early voting hours will be from 10 am to 6 pm weekdays and from 9 am to 12 noon on Saturdays. Anderson County voters can cast their ballots at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge and at the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in the Norris/Andersonville area.

For more information, call the Anderson County Election Commission at 865-457-6238 or visit www.acelect.com.

