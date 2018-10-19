Home / Community Bulletin Board / ‘Dream It. Do It.’ back for Year #4

‘Dream It. Do It.’ back for Year #4

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

Friday morning, officials from the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce and CNS Y-12, which manages Y-12 for the federal government, held the kickoff for year number 4 of the very successful “Dream It. Do It.” competition at ORAU in Oak Ridge.

The contest matches middle school students from the Anderson County and Oak Ridge city school systems with area industries. Students will learn all about the companies and skills needed to work there, and then create videos about their company. The videos are then voted on and prizes awarded to the winners.

Students from Clinton, Lake City, Norris and Norwood Middle Schools in the Anderson County school system, as well as those from Oak Ridge’s Jefferson and Robertsville Middle Schools are once again particpating this year.

The participating industry partners include some of the area’s largest employers, namely Aisin Automotive Casting Tennessee, Clayton Homes, Eagle Bend Manufacturing, Protomet, Techmer PM and SL Tennessee.

Dream it. Do it. was created to introduce students to career pathways in manufacturing.

About Jim Harris

