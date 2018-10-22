Dragons win, keep playoff hopes alive

Clinton 29 Campbell County 21…Needing to win both of their final two games of the regular season to make the playoffs, the Clinton Dragons arguably took care of the tougher of the two games on Friday as they dominated time of possession and downed Campbell County 29-21, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Cougars.
Clinton outgained the Cougars 425 to 260, running over twice as many plays (71 to 35), and holding the ball for a ridiculous 35 minutes and 27 seconds.
Cody Parker gained 188 total yards, 115 on the ground and 73 and a touchdown receiving. Josh Breeden gained 83 yards on 25 carries. Luke Harrison ran for a one-yard touchdown, as did Blake Cooper. Harrison also completed 8 of his 12 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns (one to Parker, the other to Brantley Nichols) and one interception.
Johnny Hunter and Cooper each intercepted a pass in the game, while Reagan McKamey recovered a fumble. The Dragon defense also held Cougar running back Drew Jordan to 44 yards on nine carries.
Landon Addington threw three touchdown passes for Campbell County.
If Clinton wins at Karns on Friday, the Dragons will be in the playoffs, while the Cougars must beat West to earn a postseason berth.
Clinton 7-7-7-8—29
Campbell County 7-7-0-7—21
Scoring
Campbell County—Makyle Shepard 59 pass from Landon Addington (Riley Wallace kick), 8:37, 1st
Clinton—Blake Cooper 4 run (Noah Grumbach kick), 4:13, 1st
Campbell County—Devlin Dukes 19 pass from Addington (Wallace kick), 2:49, 2nd
Clinton—Brantley Nichols 6 pass from Luke Harrison (Grumbach kick), 0:20.3, 2nd
Clinton—Cody Parker 45 pass from Harrison (Grumbach kick), 2:04, 3rd
Clinton—Harrison 2 run (Harrison run), 7:56, 4th
Campbell County—Dukes 31 pass from Addington (Wallace kick), 3:07, 4th
Team stats
First downs: Clinton 22, Campbell County 9
Rushes-yards: Clinton 59-288, Campbell County 13-64
Passing yards: Clinton 137, Campbell County 196
Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 8-12-1, Campbell County 9-22-2
Total plays-yards: Clinton 71-425, Campbell County 35-260
Punts-avg: Clinton 3-30.3 Campbell County 1-23.0
Return yardage: Clinton 8, Campbell County 68
Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 1-6, Campbell County 0-0
Penalties-yards: Clinton 13-135, Campbell County 9-78
Fumbles-lost: Clinton 0-0, Campbell County 1-1
Time of possession: Clinton 35:27, Campbell County 12:33
Time of game: 2 hours, 57 minutes
Individual stats…Rushes – yards
Clinton: Parker 10-115, Josh Breeden 25-83, Harrison 8-35 (TD), Reagan McKamey 8-31, Andrew Shoopman 7-20, Cooper 1-4 (TD); Campbell County: Drew Jordan 9-44, Addington 2-22, C.J. Allen 1-4, Team 1-minus 6
Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)
Clinton: Harrison 8-12-1 137 (2 TDs); Campbell County: Addington 9-22-2 196 (3 TDs)
Receptions – yards
Clinton: Parker 4-73 (TD), Nichols 3-59 (TD), Shoopman 1-5; Campbell County: Dukes 4-105 (2 TDs), Shepard 3-80 (TD), Aaron Ellison 1-6, Jordan 1-5
Punting – total yards – average
Clinton: Bryce Collins 3-91-30.3; Campbell County: Wallace 1-23-23.0
Kickoff returns – yards
Clinton: none; Campbell County: David Wiseman 1-45, Jordan 1-9, Ellison 1-minus 3
Interceptions – yards returned
Clinton: Johnny Hunter 1-5, Cooper 1-3; Campbell County: Dukes 1-17
Fumble recoveries
Clinton: McKamey; Campbell County: none
Sacks – yards
Clinton: none; Campbell County: Jordan 1-6