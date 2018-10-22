Dragons win, keep playoff hopes alive

Clinton 29 Campbell County 21…Needing to win both of their final two games of the regular season to make the playoffs, the Clinton Dragons arguably took care of the tougher of the two games on Friday as they dominated time of possession and downed Campbell County 29-21, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Cougars.

Clinton outgained the Cougars 425 to 260, running over twice as many plays (71 to 35), and holding the ball for a ridiculous 35 minutes and 27 seconds.

Cody Parker gained 188 total yards, 115 on the ground and 73 and a touchdown receiving. Josh Breeden gained 83 yards on 25 carries. Luke Harrison ran for a one-yard touchdown, as did Blake Cooper. Harrison also completed 8 of his 12 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns (one to Parker, the other to Brantley Nichols) and one interception.

Johnny Hunter and Cooper each intercepted a pass in the game, while Reagan McKamey recovered a fumble. The Dragon defense also held Cougar running back Drew Jordan to 44 yards on nine carries.

Landon Addington threw three touchdown passes for Campbell County.

If Clinton wins at Karns on Friday, the Dragons will be in the playoffs, while the Cougars must beat West to earn a postseason berth.

Clinton 7-7-7-8—29

Campbell County 7-7-0-7—21

Scoring

Campbell County—Makyle Shepard 59 pass from Landon Addington (Riley Wallace kick), 8:37, 1st

Clinton—Blake Cooper 4 run (Noah Grumbach kick), 4:13, 1st

Campbell County—Devlin Dukes 19 pass from Addington (Wallace kick), 2:49, 2nd

Clinton—Brantley Nichols 6 pass from Luke Harrison (Grumbach kick), 0:20.3, 2nd

Clinton—Cody Parker 45 pass from Harrison (Grumbach kick), 2:04, 3rd

Clinton—Harrison 2 run (Harrison run), 7:56, 4th

Campbell County—Dukes 31 pass from Addington (Wallace kick), 3:07, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 22, Campbell County 9

Rushes-yards: Clinton 59-288, Campbell County 13-64

Passing yards: Clinton 137, Campbell County 196

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 8-12-1, Campbell County 9-22-2

Total plays-yards: Clinton 71-425, Campbell County 35-260

Punts-avg: Clinton 3-30.3 Campbell County 1-23.0

Return yardage: Clinton 8, Campbell County 68

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 1-6, Campbell County 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 13-135, Campbell County 9-78

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 0-0, Campbell County 1-1

Time of possession: Clinton 35:27, Campbell County 12:33

Time of game: 2 hours, 57 minutes

Individual stats…Rushes – yards

Clinton: Parker 10-115, Josh Breeden 25-83, Harrison 8-35 (TD), Reagan McKamey 8-31, Andrew Shoopman 7-20, Cooper 1-4 (TD); Campbell County: Drew Jordan 9-44, Addington 2-22, C.J. Allen 1-4, Team 1-minus 6

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)

Clinton: Harrison 8-12-1 137 (2 TDs); Campbell County: Addington 9-22-2 196 (3 TDs)

Receptions – yards

Clinton: Parker 4-73 (TD), Nichols 3-59 (TD), Shoopman 1-5; Campbell County: Dukes 4-105 (2 TDs), Shepard 3-80 (TD), Aaron Ellison 1-6, Jordan 1-5

Punting – total yards – average

Clinton: Bryce Collins 3-91-30.3; Campbell County: Wallace 1-23-23.0

Kickoff returns – yards

Clinton: none; Campbell County: David Wiseman 1-45, Jordan 1-9, Ellison 1-minus 3

Interceptions – yards returned

Clinton: Johnny Hunter 1-5, Cooper 1-3; Campbell County: Dukes 1-17

Fumble recoveries

Clinton: McKamey; Campbell County: none

Sacks – yards

Clinton: none; Campbell County: Jordan 1-6