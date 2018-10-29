Dragons punch playoff ticket with win at Karns

Playing their second must-win game in as many weeks, the Clinton Dragons came u p with a gritty effort on the road to down the Karns Beavers 39-33 and punch their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

The Dragons rolled up 471 yards of rushing in the game, led by Josh Breeden with 215 yards and two touchdowns, and Reagan McKamey, who rushed for 115 yards and two scores–the last of which gave the Dragons the lead for the final time with 1:02 to play.

After the go-ahead score, the Dragons forced Karns to turn the ball over on downs to close their regular season with a 4-6 record, good enough for a playoff berth and first-round game on Friday at Region 4 champs Soddy-Daisy (5-4).

(Box score by Dan McWilliams)

Clinton 8- 8-8-15—39

Karns 7-13-0-13—33

Scoring

Karns—Thomas Harper 94 interception return (Jace Harvey kick), 6:10, 1st

Clinton—Josh Breeden 3 run (Reagan McKamey pass from Luke Harrison), 0:48, 1st

Karns—Jalen Tucker 4 pass from Daniel Kitts (kick failed), 8:50, 2nd

Clinton—McKamey 4 run (Cody Parker pass from Harrison), 3:24, 2nd

Karns—Tucker 56 pass from Kitts (Harvey kick), 2:24, 2nd

Clinton—Andrew Shoopman 6 run (Parker run), 5:31, 3rd

Karns—Caleb Keeter 37 pass from Kitts (Harvey kick), 11:48, 4th

Clinton—Breeden 3 run (Noah Grumbach kick), 7:10, 4th

Karns—Austin Samples 18 run (kick blocked), 5:14, 4th

Clinton—McKamey 4 run (Harrison run), 1:02, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 24, Karns 15

Rushes-yards: Clinton 53-471, Karns 22-120

Passing yards: Clinton 11, Karns 228

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 2-5-1, Karns 15-22-0

Total plays-yards: Clinton 58-482, Karns 44-348

Punts-avg: Clinton 1-20.0, Karns 0-0

Return yardage: Clinton 25 Karns 94

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 0-0, Karns 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 10-98, Karns 10-80

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 0-0, Karns 0-0

Time of possession: Clinton 30:45, Karns 17:15

Time of game: 2 hours, 39 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards…Clinton: Breeden 18-215 (2 TDs), McKamey 14-115 (2 TDs), Shoopman 6-47 (TD), Parker 8-47, Harrison 3-32, Isaiah Washington 2-14, Blake Cooper 1-3, Team 1-minus 2; Karns: Keeter 11-52, Kitts 6-47, Samples 4-19, Harper 1-2

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Harrison 2-5-1 11; Karns: Kitts 15-22-0 228 (3 TDs)

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Shoopman 1-6, Anthony Krause 1-5; Karns: Harper 6-89, Tucker 4-77 (2 TDs), Keeter 2-43 (TD), Trey Hawkins 2-15, Zachary Forsythe 1-4

Punting – total yards – average...Clinton: Bryce Collins 1-20-20.0; Karns: none

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Parker 3-25; Karns: none

Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: none; Karns: Harper 1-94 (TD)

Blocked kick…Clinton: Luke Johnson; Karns: none