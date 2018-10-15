Dragons fall to Oak Ridge as ‘Cats pull away late, 54-28

Oak Ridge 54 Clinton 28…The #2-ranked Wildcats pulled away from a feisty Dragon squad in the fourth quarter to win on the road.

Tyrell Romano ran for two touchdowns, and Herbert Booker, Kai’Reese Pendergrass and Caelan Thompson each ran for one, while Booker threw a touchdown pass to Romano and Pendergrass capped the scoring with a 52-yard punt return for a touchdown.

The Dragons fell behind 21-7 after the first quarter, scoring on a Luke Harrison one-yard plunge, but tied the game late in the second quarter after another Harrison one-yard run and a three-yardscore by Andrew Shoopman. The Wildcats kicked a 22-yard field goal as the first half expired to take a 24-21 lead into the locker room.

Oak Ridge pushed it to 31-21 in the third but the Dragons, on a Harrison-to-Isaiah Washington 35 yard pass, struck again to pull to within 31-28, but could get no closer as Oak Ridge pulled away down the stretch.

Oak Ridge outgained Clinton 351-230 for the game.

Oak Ridge (7-1, 4-0) hosts Powell Friday. Clinton (2-6, 1-3) travels to Campbell County on WYSH.

(Box score courtesy of Dan McWilliams)

Oak Ridge 21- 3-15-15—54

Clinton 7-14- 7- 0—28

Scoring

Oak Ridge—Tyrell Romano 18 run (Camden Miekodaj kick), 7:10, 1st

Clinton—Luke Harrison 1 run (Noah Grumbach kick), 3:48, 1st

Oak Ridge—Herbert Booker 24 run (Miekodaj kick), 3:01, 1st

Oak Ridge—Caelan Thompson 16 run (Miekodaj kick), 1:26, 1st

Clinton—Harrison 1 run (kick failed), 9:26, 2nd

Clinton—Andrew Shoopman 1 run (Isaiah Washington run), 1:14, 2nd

Oak Ridge—FG Miekodaj 22, 0:00, 2nd

Oak Ridge—Kai’Reese Pendergrass 5 run (Miekodaj kick), 6:59, 3rd

Clinton—Washington 35 pass from Harrison (Grumbach kick), 2:14, 3rd

Oak Ridge—Romano 5 pass from Booker (Jack Replogle run), 0:07.2, 3rd

Oak Ridge—Romano 2 run (Replogle run), 6:58, 4th

Oak Ridge—Pendergrass 52 punt return (Miekodaj kick), 5:00, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 12, Oak Ridge 19

Rushes-yards: Clinton 47-179, Oak Ridge 34-279

Passing yards: Clinton 51, Oak Ridge 72

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 3-7-1, Oak Ridge 6-9-0

Total plays-yards: Clinton 54-230, Oak Ridge 43-351

Punts-avg: Clinton 2-35.5, Oak Ridge 1-28.0

Return yardage: Clinton 158, Oak Ridge 110

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 0-0, Oak Ridge 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 3-23, Oak Ridge 6-47

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 1-1, Oak Ridge 1-1

Time of possession: Clinton 27:55, Oak Ridge 20:05

Time of game: 2 hours, 27 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards

Clinton: Josh Breeden 16-58, Harrison 5-52 (2 TDs), Washington 14-48, Shoopman 6-16 (TD), Reagan McKamey 4-3, Cody Parker 2-2; Oak Ridge: Booker 9-94 (TD), Romano 9-68 (2 TDs), Jordan Graham 7-48, Pendergrass 3-39 (TD), Thompson 3-21 (TD), Jacquez Johnson 1-7, Trey Rowe 2-2

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)

Clinton: Harrison 3-6-0 51 (TD), Washington 0-1-1 0; Oak Ridge: Booker 6-8-0 72 (TD), Mitchell Gibbons 0-1-0 0

Receptions – yards

Clinton: Washington 2-48 (TD), Parker 1-3; Oak Ridge: Pendergrass 3-41, Romano 2-15 (TD), Graham 1-16

Punting – total yards – average

Clinton: Bryce Collins 2-71-35.5; Oak Ridge: Pendergrass 1-28-28.0

Kickoff returns – yards

Clinton: Parker 4-138, Washington 1-15, McKamey 1-5; Oak Ridge: Replogle 2-39, Isaiah Johnson 1-13

Punt returns – yards

Clinton: none; Oak Ridge: Pendergrass 2-58 (TD)

Interceptions – yards returned

Clinton: none; Oak Ridge: Replogle 1-0

Fumble recoveries

Clinton: Collins; Oak Ridge: Matthew Calhoun

Sacks – yards

(none for either team)