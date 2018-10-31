Home / Featured / Dragon Wagon preview

Dragon Wagon preview

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

The Clinton Dragons’ first postseason appearance since 2015 means that the WYSH Sports Crew will be busy once again this week, starting Thursday with a special playoff edition of the Powell Brothers’ Mechanical Contractors’ Dragon Wagon.

You are invited to join us Thursday from 4 to 6 pm at Apple Discount Drugs in South Clinton as we get you ready for Friday’s Clinton/Soddy-Daisy showdown, along with the rest of the first-round playoff action, and this weekend’s college and pro football games.

While we are there, come on down and play a game of cornhole for a chance to win tickets to Friday night’s Dragon playoff opener, courtesy of Apple Discount Drugs.

This week’s Dragon of the Past will be Blake Williams and our Salute to Teachers shines the spotlight on Clinton High Agriculture teacher Rodney Mann, plus we will get a History Lesson from ET Stamey and we will be joined in the 5:00 hour by Clinton head football coach Randy McKamey to preview Friday night’s game.

It’s the Powell Brothers’ Mechanical Contractors’ Dragon Wagon, Thursday from 4 to 6 pm at Apple Discount Drugs and live on WYSH and WQLA.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Today, Thursday final two days to vote early in Tennessee

Early voting continues through tomorrow (Thursday November 1st). Tuesday, 1062 Anderson County voters headed to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.