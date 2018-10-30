Dragon postseason history

The Clinton Dragons will be making their 13th all-time playoff appearance when they open up the first round of the 5A playoffs on Friday at Soddy-Daisy.

The Dragons are 8-12 all time in the playoffs, and their first appearance came back in 1981 against Farragut.

The Dragons’ most successful postseason, of course, was their 1992 run to the State Championship game in Nashville, where they fell to Gallatin 21-13.

The Dragons’ most recent playoff appearance came in 2015, a 40-21 loss at Ooltewah.

Clinton’s last postseason victory came in 2009, when they shellacked Shelbyville, 35-6, only to lose to Anderson County the following week.

Clinton’s record in the playoffs (Won 8, Lost 12)…List compiled by Dan McWilliams

(“vs.” = Clinton home game)

1981—vs. Farragut, L 14-18 (1st round)

1986—at Carter, W 19-0 (1st round)

1986—at Jefferson County, L 0-35 (2nd round)

1992—vs. Maryville, W 46-14 (1st round)

1992—at Cocke County, W 27-15 (2nd round)

1992—vs. Riverdale, W 19-14 (quarterfinals)

1992—vs. Halls, W 14-10 (semifinals)

1992—vs. Gallatin in Nashville, L 13-21 (Clinic Bowl)

1993—at Tullahoma, L 18-21 (1st round)

1995—at Morristown East, W 19-0 (1st round)

1995—vs. Lebanon, L 16-22 (2nd round)

1996—at Science Hill, L 22-27 (1st round)

1997—vs. William Blount, W 28-7 (1st round)

1997—vs. Sevier County, L 7-49 (2nd round)

1998—vs. Science Hill, L 28-35 (2 OT) (1st round)

2008—at Rhea County, L 21-41 (1st round)

2009—vs. Shelbyville, W 35-6 (1st round)

2009—vs. Anderson County, L 28-31 (2nd round)

2014—at Cleveland, L 7-10 (1st round)

2015—at Ooltewah, L 21-40 (1st round)