DOE bus tours now departing from new AMSE

The U.S. Department of Energy’s facilities public bus tour began departing from the new American Museum of Science and Energy on Monday.

The new AMSE is at Main Street Oak Ridge near JCPenney, and is currently open to the public on a limited schedule of Mondays through Fridays from 9 am to 5 pm, through its grand opening celebration on October 18th, after which the museum will be open seven days a week. The limited schedule the museum is currently operating on means that it is closed on the weekends until the 18th.

“Participating in the public bus tour allows visitors to go behind the scenes and explore the lives of those who lived and worked behind the fences of the 1940s city of Oak Ridge, also known as the Secret City,” according to a press release, that continued by stating that “Visitors will experience the race to build the first atomic bomb through artifacts, audiovisuals, live demonstrations, and interactive exhibits.”

The DOE bus tours are available from March through November, excluding federal holidays, beginning at 11:30 a.m. and concluding at 2:30 p.m. The tour schedule is as follows:

October (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday)

November (Monday and Friday)

Bus tour registration is offered two ways: online at www.amse.org or walk-in registration the day of the tour with seating first come, first served, the press release said. The tour is open to U.S. citizens and children 10 years of age and older. Photo identification must be provided. There is no fee for participating in the DOE Facilities Bus Tour.

To register for the DOE Facilities Bus Tour or for more information, visit www.amse.org