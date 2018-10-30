Deer mating season means more deer on roadways

Deer in Tennessee are entering peak mating season, which means that the possibility of more deer crossing roadways increases, as does the possibility of deer strikes, which can lead to accidents involving serious injury or death.

In Loudon County last week, a 16-year-old was killed and two other people were injured when the driver of a car hit a deer, lost control and collided with a second vehicle.

Officials offer these tips during the rut/mating season:

If you see one deer, expect more to follow.

Drive attentively and defensively, constantly scan the road.

Do not swerve to avoid deer, this could cause you to flip or veer into oncoming traffic.

Slow down when you spot deer.

Never approach a wounded deer, they can cause bodily harm to a human.

Report any deer collision, even if damage is minor.