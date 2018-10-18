Day one of early voting in the books

Voters hit the polls on day one of early voting for the November 6th elections.

In Anderson County, 1763 people voted Wednesday, with 697 voting in Oak Ridge, 526 in Clinton and 328 in Andersonville, as well as 212 paper ballots received by mail. That first-day turnout easily surpassed this same election cycle four years ago, when only 490 people voted on the first day of the early voting period.

You can vote in Anderson County weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in the Norris/Andersonville area.

For election information in Anderson County, call 865-457-6238 or visit www.acelect.com.

In Campbell County, 400 people cast ballots on day one of early voting.

You can vote at the Campbell County Election Commission Office in Jacksboro Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm, Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

Early voting hours at the Jellico Municipal Building are Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 2 pm, Fridays from 2 to 7 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

Visit www.campbellelections.com or call 423-562-9777 for more information.

Early voting in Tennessee continues through Thursday November 1st.