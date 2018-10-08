DA: Rocky Top man indicted on abuse charges

A Rocky Top man was indicted on aggravated child abuse and child abuse charges last week after an infant suffered a brain injury after being found unresponsive on Old Lake City Highway in March.

20-year-old Cameron Tommy Beard was arrested by deputies from the Sheriff’s Department Friday after being indicted by the Anderson County Grand Jury in Clinton on Tuesday District Attorney General Dave Clark said in a press release Friday.

The indictment charges Beard with aggravated child abuse and neglect of a child less than eight years old, and two counts of child abuse of a child less than eight.

Emergency services were called to respond to the unresponsive infant on March 28. The child was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, and Anderson County Sheriff’s Department deputies found Beard at the home, Clark said.

The infant was later transferred to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville for the treatment of her brain injury, Clark said in the release, adding that the child is “doing better” now.

Beard is being held in the Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton, and his bond has been set at $100,000. He has an arraignment scheduled for 9 a.m. October 29 in Anderson County Circuit Court in Clinton.