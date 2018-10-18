CRCTU hosts inaugural ‘Hot Chili Evening’

(CRCTU release) Fly fishing, kayaking and other outdoor gear, spiced with a savory tasting of homemade chilis and cornbreads, will be on offer Thursday, Nov. 8, at the inaugural Hot Chili Evening of the Clinch River Chapter, Trout Unlimited.

The public event will be from 6-9 p.m. in the parish hall of St. Francis Episcopal Church, 158 W. Norris Road, Norris. Admission is free; donations will be accepted for the chili tasting. Proceeds benefit conservation and education programs of the nonprofit Clinch River Chapter.

Chota Outdoor Gear, Frontier Outdoors and 3 Rivers Angler will be on hand to show off and sell their products and services. There will also be a silent auction of select items.

Individuals are invited to take along surplus outdoor gear to trade or sell (no guns, please). There’ll be bargains galore including fishing tackle, lure-making and fly tying materials, books, outdoor wear and more. On individual items sold for cash, the chapter requests donations of 10 percent to support its programs for children, adults and disabled veterans.

The Clinch River Chapter’s mission is to conserve and enhance the Clinch River tailwater trout fishery and its watershed, through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources. Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Norris, except when outdoor activities are scheduled. For more information, visit https://crctu.org/.