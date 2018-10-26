Home / Community Bulletin Board / CPD offers Halloween safety tips

CPD offers Halloween safety tips

With Halloween this Wednesday October 31st, the Clinton Police Department has issued a list of simple, common-sense trick-or-treating safety tips.
1. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.
2. Since masks can sometimes obstruct a child’s vision, try non-toxic face paint and makeup whenever possible.
3. When selecting a costume make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.
4. Have kids use glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.
5. Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, remind them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.
6. Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. so be especially alert for kids during those hours.

