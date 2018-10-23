Home / Community Bulletin Board / CPD, ASAP hosting Drug Take-Back event Saturday

This Saturday October 27th, the Clinton Police Department and ASAP of Anderson will hold a Prescription Drug Take Back event from 10 am to 2 pm.

Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker says that disposing of your medicine this way helps clear out your own medicine cabinets, keeps drugs out of the hands of children and addicts and keeps the medication from entering the water supply.

ASAP will also hold Narcan training for people who might have someone in their lives dealing with a substance misuse issue. Following the training, which takes only a few minutes, participants will receive a free Narcan nasal spray kit. Narcan is administered in the event of a drug overdose and can potentially save someone’s life.

