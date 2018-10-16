CPD arrests one after suspicious person report

Earlier this month, reports of a suspicious person ended with the arrest of a man on burglary and theft charges.

Early on the morning of October 7th, Clinton Police were called on three separate occasions to an area around Glendale Avenue on a report of s suspicious person, already an area of focus after a gun had been reported stolen from a car the previous night. The first two times, no contact was made with a suspect, but the third call to a home on Glendale had come from three citizens who had detained a man wearing all black clothing and carrying a backpack.

As he approached the home, Officer Luke Hughes stopped and grabbed a pair of bolt cutters that turned out to belong to the suspect, identified as 31-year-old David Spears, who is listed as a transient in jail records. After making contact with Spears, Hughes placed him under arrest for possession of burglary tools and then searched the backpack Spears was carrying. In the pack, Hughes found a zippered bank bag with “Clinton Mufflers” printed on the side with $549 inside, as well as an impact wrench, a 20-volt drill, an air compressor wrench and several miscellaneous tools. After he was read his rights, Spears told Hughes that a friend had given him the backpack.

While en route to the Jail, Hughes contacted Clinton Mufflers owner Dennis Burress and had him meet another officer at the business. Officers determined that Spears had allegedly climbed through a window to get into the business and destroyed the safe and the cash register while trying to get in to them. The tools were also found to have been stolen from the store.

All of the tools and the cash were returned to Burress and Spears was charged with the possession of burglary tools, burglary, theft and vandalism. As of Tuesday morning (October 16th), he remained in custody on bonds totaling $15,250.