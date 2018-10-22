Home / Obituaries / Cordis Byrge, age 76 of Devonia

Cordis Byrge, age 76 of Devonia

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Cordis Byrge, age 76 of Devonia, Tennessee passed away on Friday, October 19, 2018 at his residence. Cordis was born on April 14, 1942 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late Ellis Byrge and Monnie Leab Byrge. Cordis was a coal miner. He was a member of Free Communion. He enjoyed building, working with wood, and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Cordis is preceded in death by his brother Guy Byrge.

Survivors:

Wife of 51 Years      Jurline Byrge

Sons                        Michael and wife Rhonda of Devonia

Grandchildren          Madison, Rebecca, Hollianna, Zachary, Daniel, and Jackson

Brothers                   Verldon and Michelle Byrge of Clinton

                                Early and Mary Byrge of Sunbright

Sisters                     Georgia Lee and Odis Phillips of New River

                                Christine and Ray Young of Wartburg

Special Friends       Patricia Seiber, Mickey Robinson, Fred Ward

                                Roy Burchfield, and Randy Daugherty

Cordis had many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends and family members dear to him.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at the Seiber Cemetery in New River, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Martha Barding of Kingston

Martha Barding of Kingston, passed away Thursday, October 18, 2018 at NHC Farragut after a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.