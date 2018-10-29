Compare and Contrast: A closer look at permit memos

Ever since our Clinton mayoral debate on October 12th, the issue of building permits applied for by Mayor Scott Burton has continued to raise questions WYSH continues to be asked to look into the matter, and we have.

Before the debate, WYSH asked listeners to submit questions for one or both of the candidates, incumbent Scott Burton and challenger Stephen McNally.

Among the questions was one concerning whether or not Mayor Burton, who owns several rental properties in town, had obtained the necessary permits to perform work on five of those properties.

During the debate, Burton said that he had not gotten any permits, since the work was primarily done on “heat and air units,” which he did not believe required a permit. We followed up and it turns out that a permit is required for the replacement of a heat and air unit.

Since the debate, all five of the permits have been paid for and appropriately filed, three of them with penalties because the work had already been performed without the permit being issued.

In an internal memo written by Building Official Curtis Perez to his immediate supervisors, Chief Vaughn Becker and Bill Riggs, as well as City Manager Roger Houck, dated October 16th, Perez states he was following up on discussions with all three men in which Perez told them that an unspecified number of permit documents possibly related to Mayor Burton had gone missing from the Codes office, which he writes, is “most disturbing considering we are supposed to be in a secure area restricting public access.”

In a memo written to Houck by Chief Becker and dated October 19th, the chief writes that after looking into the matter he found “that on some occasions a person may apply for a building permit prior to the project beginning. If the application is not paid for, it will not be issued and remains in the codes office.” He goes on to state that holding the permit application is not required by policy, but will remain on file “sometimes as a courtesy.”

Becker’s memo to Houck indicates that “Curtis stated that other applications may have been filled out by Mr. Burton but we are unable to locate them at this time.” Becker also expressed confidence that “all records pertaining to issued building permits are accounted for and properly documented.” Becker writes: “If Mr. Burton did fill out any other applications I believe that the document may have been already discarded due to the age of them.”

The memo concludes by stating that the chief will implement a policy for “consistent retention” of all non-issued permit applications.

The basic difference between the two memos is Perez’s assertion that the documents were stolen from the office, and not lost when the Codes office moved into its new location in the remodeled City Hall earlier this year, and Becker’s conclusion that the documents had likely been “discarded due to [their] age.”

We will continue to follow this story for you, and when we learn anything of consequence, especially if the missing applications turn up, we will report it.