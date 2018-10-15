Cold War Patriots 10th Annual Official National Day of Remembrance event set for Oct. 26

(Cold War Patriots release) Cold War Patriots (CWP), a community resource organization that is the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice advocating for nuclear weapons and uranium worker benefits, will host a free event in Oak Ridge on Oct. 26 to honor Y-12, X-10/ORNL and K-25 workers. The event is co-hosted by the Cancer Support Community.

It is part of the Cold War Patriots 10th Annual Official National Day of Remembrance™, which is on Tuesday, Oct. 30. Each year, the U.S. Senate passes a bipartisan resolution that sets aside Oct. 30 as a day to honor the contributions and sacrifices of the country’s uranium and nuclear weapons workers. More than one million Americans worked with uranium or in the nation’s nuclear weapons complex from its origins with the Manhattan Project during World War II to the present day.

Friday, Oct. 26, the event begins at the Y-12 New Hope Center with registration and a worker reunion coffee hour from 9 to 10 am, followed at 10 by the recognition and remembrance program until 11:30 am.

The Oak Ridge event observes the Official National Day of Remembrance and honors all Y-12, X-10/ORNL and K-25 workers, their family members and friends. At the event, workers will have the opportunity to reconnect and socialize with their co-workers.

Representatives of Senator Lamar Alexander and Congressman Charles Fleischmann will make an appearance, as well as a representative from the U.S. Department of Labor Ombudsman Office. In addition, Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank will attend. Richard Anderson, husband of the late Janine Anderson – the woman who led the effort to create the first National Day of Remembrance – will also be at the event.

Two former Secretaries of Energy – Donald Hodel, who served in the Reagan administration, and Gov. Bill Richardson who served in the Clinton administration before being elected Governor of New Mexico – are honorary co-chairs for this year’s official National Day of Remembrance and will lend their voices to the celebration. There will also be a candle lighting ceremony to honor fallen workers.

CWP will recognize those who served by distributing 10th anniversary commemorative lapel pins to the workers. The pins are a replica of a pin awarded by the Secretary of War to workers on the Manhattan Project. Men and women who worked in the nuclear weapons and uranium industry will be given a bronze pin. Silver pins will be given to workers who have experienced some level of health-related illness due to their work.

Workers can learn more about CWP’s Official National Day of Remembrance at https://www.coldwarpatriots.org/NDR or call 888.903.8989 to RSVP to the free event.