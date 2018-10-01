“Coffee with a Cop” coming to Clinton

(CPD) If you’ve ever wanted the chance to sit back and share a cup of coffee with one of Clinton’s finest, you’ll get your chance October 3rd.

The Clinton Police Department is launching a series of “Coffee with a Cop” events, beginning on Wednesday (10/3/18). Billed as a no-strings-attached, meet-and-greet, officers will meet with citizens from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s, 2237 N Charles G. Seivers Blvd.

There won’t be any speeches or agenda, just a an opportunity to sit down with officers, who work the streets in Clinton, and get to know one another.

Chief Vaughn Becker says: “We are looking forward to meeting with the public and talking about how our department serves the community. Myself and other officers are ready to answer questions and listen to your concerns.”

Coffee with a Cop began in California with the simple idea of putting citizens and police officers together and letting them talk over a cup of coffee. Officers made themselves available to answer questions, listen to concerns and to get to know the citizens they serve. Unfortunately many interactions the public have with the police occur in stressful or emergency situations. By placing the interaction in a neutral environment, Coffee with a Cop gives both police officers and citizens a chance to interact in a less formal way. The simple yet powerful idea has since spread to cities nationwide.