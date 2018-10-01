Home / Community Bulletin Board / “Coffee with a Cop” coming to Clinton

“Coffee with a Cop” coming to Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

(CPD) If you’ve ever wanted the chance to sit back and share a cup of coffee with one of Clinton’s finest, you’ll get your chance October 3rd.

The Clinton Police Department is launching a series of “Coffee with a Cop” events, beginning on Wednesday (10/3/18). Billed as a no-strings-attached, meet-and-greet, officers will meet with citizens from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s, 2237 N Charles G. Seivers Blvd.

There won’t be any speeches or agenda, just a an opportunity to sit down with officers, who work the streets in Clinton, and get to know one another.

Chief Vaughn Becker says: “We are looking forward to meeting with the public and talking about how our department serves the community. Myself and other officers are ready to answer questions and listen to your concerns.”

Coffee with a Cop began in California with the simple idea of putting citizens and police officers together and letting them talk over a cup of coffee. Officers made themselves available to answer questions, listen to concerns and to get to know the citizens they serve. Unfortunately many interactions the public have with the police occur in stressful or emergency situations. By placing the interaction in a neutral environment, Coffee with a Cop gives both police officers and citizens a chance to interact in a less formal way. The simple yet powerful idea has since spread to cities nationwide.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

County-by-county unemployment data for August released

Unemployment rates improved across a vast majority of Tennessee in August.  Eighty-six of the state’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.