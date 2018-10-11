Home / Community Bulletin Board / Clinton to host Indoor Trick or Treat event

Clinton to host Indoor Trick or Treat event

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 1 Views

Clinton’s first annual Indoor Trick or Treat event will be held on Sunday October 28th from 2 to 5 pm at the Clinton Community Center.
Wear your costume and come trick or treat inside the Clinton Community Center on Sunday, October 28th from 2pm till 5pm. There will be several local businesses and other booths set up passing out candy and prizes! Admission is free and there will be music, bowling, priozes and more throughout the event
Food will be available, as well as games and events for the whole family.
A safe, indoor place for trick or treating.
For more information, call 865-457-0642.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

