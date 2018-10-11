Clinton to host Indoor Trick or Treat event

Clinton’s first annual Indoor Trick or Treat event will be held on Sunday October 28th from 2 to 5 pm at the Clinton Community Center.

Wear your costume and come trick or treat inside the Clinton Community Center on Sunday, October 28th from 2pm till 5pm. There will be several local businesses and other booths set up passing out candy and prizes! Admission is free and there will be music, bowling, priozes and more throughout the event

Food will be available, as well as games and events for the whole family.

A safe, indoor place for trick or treating.

For more information, call 865-457-0642.

