Anderson Schools to host Poverty Simulation

(Teacher Kevin Powers) According to poverty researcher Ruby K. Payne, author of A Framework for Understanding Poverty, a book many Anderson County educators have studied, “One of the reasons it’s getting more and more difficult to conduct school in the United States as we have in the past is that the students who bring the middle class culture with them are decreasing in numbers, and the students who bring poverty culture with them are increasing in numbers.”

Economic poverty is a reality for many of our area families. In fact, according to district data, nearly 65% of the families we serve in Anderson County Schools are either living below the poverty line or are considered at-risk for poverty.

Students from low-income homes face certain challenges with educators. Working professionals, especially teachers, often may not have experienced poverty to the level that their students have. Therefore, understanding the challenges poverty brings proves difficult. Dr. Payne’s book explores more than just the culture of economic poverty. Her research examines the hidden rules that exist among classes — poverty, middle class, and wealth. Understanding these hidden rules can open dialogues between educators and students.

One of the primary goals of Anderson County Schools is to develop awareness of poverty, in all of its forms, and introduce strategies for teaching every student, every day. This means understanding the external pressures and issues with which our families deal every day and how those issues come to school with our students.

Last November, Anderson County Schools, through federal AWARE grant funding, sent a team of teachers and administrators to St. Louis to participate in a Poverty Simulation Training hosted by the Missouri Community Action Network. With funds from the Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools, the district has since purchased the program and will host two Poverty Simulations for district teachers and administrators. Area volunteers and district staff will aid the Poverty Simulation team playing various facilitator roles.

This simulation will give participants a sense of how individuals experience the facets of poverty as they navigate work, family, and making ends meet over the course of an abbreviated “work week.”

The setting — an indoor city with a workplace, a school, a grocery store, a bank, and many other easily recognizable community businesses/services — will be built at the Clinton High School Hollingsworth Sportsplex during teacher in-service on November 6.

The two sessions will be held from 8:30-11:30 and 12:30-3:30.