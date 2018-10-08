Clinton Mayoral debate Friday on WYSH, questions sought

This Friday October 12th, WYSH will host a debate for the two men running for mayor of Clinton. The debate will begin at 10:10 am on Friday and is scheduled to last until 12 noon.

The debate between incumbent Scott Burton and challenger Stephen McNally will be moderated by Anderson County Commission Chairman Tracy Wandell.

We will not be taking phone calls during the debate so, if you have a question for one or both of the candidates, we encourage you to email them to jim@wyshradio.com or by calling 865-457-1380 during regular business hours and leaving them with one of our staff members. When giving us the question, please specify who it is for, or if it is for both candidates.

We do ask that you identify yourself in your email or phone call, but during the debate, we will keep your identity anonymous if you wish.