Clinton First Wesleyan to ‘Light the Night’

Jim Harris

Clinton First Wesleyan Church is having its fourth annual Light the Night at our church Halloween night from 5:30 – 8:30…with free BBQ, hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn, apple butter, and more.  They will also have bounce houses and games.  Everyone is welcome and bring your friends.   First Wesleyan Church at 821 Fowler St. Clinton TN

