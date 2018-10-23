Clinton Council meets, effectively quashes Magnet Mills purchase, Stamey honored

Meeting Monday night the Clinton City Council effectively put the kibosh on a proposed sale of the Magnet Mills property. The contract for the proposed purchase stipulated that the city would hold off on enforcing its demolition order on the existing structure on the site, and on Monday, a majority of Council members indicated that they had no interest in extending the order past March 20th, effectively rendering the contract moot. That date is six months from the date that the city issued its demolition order. Mayor Scott Burton, who announced the agreement to purchase in a press release two weeks ago, also stated that since the agreement had no expiration date, it was invalid.

The Council also agreed to donate $7650 to Anderson County Community Action, mirroring a similar contribution made last week by the Anderson County Commission, as the organization works to remain operational while also taking care of back payroll taxes. The city’s donation cannot be used to pay for anything associated with the overdue payroll taxes, but instead will be used to help fund day-to-day operations. Council members did lament the lack of oversight that led to the problem and also expressed concern that cities like Norris, Oliver Springs and Oak Ridge were not approached for donations, only Clinton and the county, since it is a countywide operation.

The Council also heard a proclamation naming the new basketball court at Clinton Elementary School after Councilman ET Stamey, who was instrumental in raising money for the project, and has been instrumental in launching the city school system’s athletic program, the Clinton City Blaze.