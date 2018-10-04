Clifford Wilson, age 78 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Parkwest Medical Center. Clifford was a a member and Chairman of Deacons at South Clinton Baptist Church. Clifford and his wife Cora Lee owned and operated Wilson Wrought Iron in South Clinton for 46 years. Throughout his life he loved woodworking, and gardening where he loved educating his daughters about gardening. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Cora Lee Wilson; grandson, Justin Stair; 7 brothers and 3 sisters.

He is survived by:

Daughters………. Sandy Stooksbury & husband Doug of Clinton

Vicki Smith of Clinton

Tammy Daniel & husband David of Claxton

Grandchildren…. Ashley Foust & husband Matthew

Shelby Culver & husband Tyler

Kelcey Smith

Brandon Daniel & wife Salem

Joseph “Joey” Daniel & wife Kayla

Jaden Daniel

Great Grandchildren. Abby, Emerie, & Micah

3 expected great grandchildren

Sister………… Una V. Hammer

Sisters-in-law…. Mary Cate & husband Cecil

Jo Ann Hill & husband Jack

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, October 4, 2018 at South Clinton Baptist Church with funeral services to follow with Rev. Roger Pugh officiating. His graveside service will be 10:30 am at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to South Clinton Baptist Church Food Pantry, 1000 Clinch Avenue, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com