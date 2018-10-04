Home / Obituaries / Clifford Wilson, age 78 of Clinton

Clifford Wilson, age 78 of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Clifford Wilson, age 78 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Parkwest Medical Center. Clifford was a a member and Chairman of Deacons at South Clinton Baptist Church. Clifford and his wife Cora Lee owned and operated Wilson Wrought Iron in South Clinton for 46 years. Throughout his life he loved woodworking, and gardening where he loved educating his daughters about gardening. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Cora Lee Wilson; grandson, Justin Stair; 7 brothers and 3 sisters.

He is survived by:

Daughters……….        Sandy Stooksbury & husband Doug of Clinton
Vicki Smith of Clinton
     Tammy Daniel & husband David of Claxton
Grandchildren….                   Ashley Foust & husband Matthew
     Shelby Culver & husband Tyler
     Kelcey Smith
     Brandon Daniel & wife Salem
     Joseph “Joey” Daniel & wife Kayla
     Jaden Daniel
Great Grandchildren.    Abby, Emerie, & Micah
3 expected great grandchildren
Sister…………             Una V. Hammer
Sisters-in-law….           Mary Cate & husband Cecil
     Jo Ann Hill & husband Jack
Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, October 4, 2018 at South Clinton Baptist Church with funeral services to follow with Rev. Roger Pugh officiating. His graveside service will be 10:30 am at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to South Clinton Baptist Church Food Pantry, 1000 Clinch Avenue, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Kenneth Everette McCarty, age 94

Kenneth Everette McCarty, age 94, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, passed away peacefully at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.