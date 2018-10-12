City: Magnet Mills to be sold

In a surprise announcement Thursday afternoon, Clinton officials announced that an “Agreement to Purchase” has been entered into for the Magnet Mills property on Charles Seivers Boulevard.

The former Magnet Mills Hosiery Mill has fallen into disrepair over the years and has long been a thorn in the side of local officials and citizens, who have decried it as an eyesore and an impediment to development.

In a press release announcing the agreement, Mayor Scott Burton, without identifying the prospective purchaser, described the company as “community-conscious” and said that while the current owner has obtained a permit to demolish the remaining two-story brick structure on the property, the potential new owner has “another multi-use vision for the site.”

The release states that upon completion of the sale and the transfer of the property to the new owner, the city will work with the developer to rehabilitate the site for “future live-work, retail and commercial use.”

The announcement did not include a proposed purchase price and no specific timetable for the transaction to be completed.

