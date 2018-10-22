Home / Featured / CCSO SWAT Team executes warrant in Jellico

Jim Harris

Friday, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant at 219 High Street in Jellico, the residence of 30-year-old Joseph Lee Johnson.   According to a press release, Sheriff’s Office investigators conducted an investigation into Johnson for allegedly selling illegal narcotics and prescription medication. Investigators conducted several undercover investigations, purchasing narcotics from this residence prior to the execution of the search warrant, according to Friday’s release.

Investigators reported finding “quantities of illegal narcotics” inside of the residence and other paraphernalia that was used in the facilitation of the sale of narcotics. J

Johnson will be facing charges of the sale and delivery of a schedule II controlled substance in a drug free school zone, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson was arrested Friday and charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

