CCSO raids home after investigation

Another undercover drug investigation in Campbell County led to the execution of another search warrant late Monday morning.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team served the warrant at around 11 am Monday at the home of 24-year-old James Patrick Crowley. Deputies say the warrant was obtained following an undercover operation into allegations that Crowley was selling drugs–primarily marijuana–out of the home. Officers say that undercover operatives allegedly purchased drugs at the home on David Chapel Road in LaFollette.

Investigators and a Sheriff’s Department K9 located what were only described as “quantities of illegal narcotics inside of the residence” as well as paraphernalia commonly associated with the sale of illegal drugs. An undisclosed amount of cash and a car, all believed to be proceeds from the sale of drugs, were also seized by authorities.

Crowley will face charges of felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, two counts of the sale or delivery of drugs and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.