Home / Featured / CCSO raids home after investigation

CCSO raids home after investigation

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 22 Views

Another undercover drug investigation in Campbell County led to the execution of another search warrant late Monday morning.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team served the warrant at around 11 am Monday at the home of 24-year-old James Patrick Crowley. Deputies say the warrant was obtained following an undercover operation into allegations that Crowley was selling drugs–primarily marijuana–out of the home. Officers say that undercover operatives allegedly purchased drugs at the home on David Chapel Road in LaFollette.

Investigators and a Sheriff’s Department K9 located what were only described as “quantities of illegal narcotics inside of the residence” as well as paraphernalia commonly associated with the sale of illegal drugs. An undisclosed amount of cash and a car, all believed to be proceeds from the sale of drugs, were also seized by authorities.

Crowley will face charges of felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, two counts of the sale or delivery of drugs and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Dragon postseason history

The Clinton Dragons will be making their 13th all-time playoff appearance when they open up …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.