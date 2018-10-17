CCSO, ETCH team up for car seat checkpoint

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, working in partnership with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, will hosting a free car seat safety checkpoint Thursday October 18th from 5 to 8 pm in the parking lot of Grace Rehab in LaFollette.

Certified Car Seat Technicians will be inspecting car seats to ensure you that your child is as safe as possible when they are in your car.

Officials ask that you please have your child with you so technicians can make any needed adjustments or corrections specific to your child.