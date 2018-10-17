Home / Community Bulletin Board / CCSO, ETCH team up for car seat checkpoint

CCSO, ETCH team up for car seat checkpoint

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, working in partnership with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, will hosting a free car seat safety checkpoint Thursday October 18th from 5 to 8 pm in the parking lot of Grace Rehab in LaFollette.

Certified Car Seat Technicians will be inspecting car seats to ensure you that your child is as safe as possible when they are in your car.

Officials ask that you please have your child with you so technicians can make any needed adjustments or corrections specific to your child.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Morgan County couple convicted of murdering toddler

A Morgan County couple was found guilty of felony first-degree murder Tuesday by a Loudon …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.