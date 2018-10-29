Home / Featured / CCSO arrests woman on drug charges after traffic stop

CCSO arrests woman on drug charges after traffic stop

Jim Harris 2 days ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 73 Views

A traffic stop for speeding on I-75 in Campbell County landed a Knoxville woman behind bars.

Two deputies clocked a Nissan Altima traveling at 93 miles an hour in a 65 mph zone, and pulled the vehicle over near mile marker 151.

Deputies made contact with the driver, 25-year-old Veronica Adkisson of Knoxville, and reported smelling an odor of marijuana in the vehicle. Adkisson told the officers that she had some marijuana for “personal use” in her glove box and purse.

A further search of her vehicle led deputies to open the car’s trunk, where they reported finding two large plastic containers. When they took the lids off the containers, they located a total of 1011 clear glass tubes containing marijuana-filled cigars.

Adkisson was charged with speeding, felony possession of marijuana for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana.

At last check, she remained in custody at the Campbell County Jail.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

UPDATED: ‘Alternative’ Halloween activities abound

Of course, Halloween is today (Wednesday) and while many people will observe the tradition of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.