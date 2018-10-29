CCSO arrests woman on drug charges after traffic stop

A traffic stop for speeding on I-75 in Campbell County landed a Knoxville woman behind bars.

Two deputies clocked a Nissan Altima traveling at 93 miles an hour in a 65 mph zone, and pulled the vehicle over near mile marker 151.

Deputies made contact with the driver, 25-year-old Veronica Adkisson of Knoxville, and reported smelling an odor of marijuana in the vehicle. Adkisson told the officers that she had some marijuana for “personal use” in her glove box and purse.

A further search of her vehicle led deputies to open the car’s trunk, where they reported finding two large plastic containers. When they took the lids off the containers, they located a total of 1011 clear glass tubes containing marijuana-filled cigars.

Adkisson was charged with speeding, felony possession of marijuana for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana.

At last check, she remained in custody at the Campbell County Jail.