Campbell authorities keep pressure on suspected dealers

Early this morning (Thursday October 25th), law enforcement officials in Campbell County conducted another pre-dawn drug raid, this time at a house on North 16th Street, behind the LaFollette Medical Center in LaFollette.

Officers from the LaFollette PDs Special Response Team, the Drug Task Force and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives–better known as the ATF–executed the search warrant very early this morning.

No arrests have been announced but drugs were reportedly seized during the operation.