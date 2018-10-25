Home / Local News / Campbell authorities keep pressure on suspected dealers

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 27 Views

Early this morning (Thursday October 25th), law enforcement officials in Campbell County conducted another pre-dawn drug raid, this time at a house on North 16th Street, behind the LaFollette Medical Center in LaFollette.

Officers from the LaFollette PDs Special Response Team, the Drug Task Force and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives–better known as the ATF–executed the search warrant very early this morning.

No arrests have been announced but drugs were reportedly seized during the operation.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

