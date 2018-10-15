Campbell attorney’s law license suspended

A Campbell County attorney had his license to practice law suspended for five years on Friday, according to the state’s Board of Professional Responsibility.

The Board issued a press release Friday indicating that Michael Hatmaker was suspended from practicing law for five years, with a “minimum of four years served as an active suspension and the remainder served on probation.” The release states that the probation is contingent upon “satisfaction of an outstanding judgment, the engagement of a Practice Monitor…and incurring no new disciplinary complaints resulting in a recommendation by the Board for discipline.”

Hatmaker, according to Friday’s release, entered into the conditional guilty plea to allegations levied against him in 2017, acknowledging that he had made “material misrepresentations to clients and opposing counsel, failed to expedite litigation and diligently represent clients, failed to reasonably communicate with clients, and failed to properly maintain client funds in his trust account.”

He will have to repay a former client some $21,000 and pay the Board of Professional Responsibility approximately $2400.