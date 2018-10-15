Home / Featured / Campbell attorney’s law license suspended

Campbell attorney’s law license suspended

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 85 Views

A Campbell County attorney had his license to practice law suspended for five years on Friday, according to the state’s Board of Professional Responsibility.

The Board issued a press release Friday indicating that Michael Hatmaker was suspended from practicing law for five years, with a “minimum of four years served as an active suspension and the remainder served on probation.” The release states that the probation is contingent upon “satisfaction of an outstanding judgment, the engagement of a Practice Monitor…and incurring no new disciplinary complaints resulting in a recommendation by the Board for discipline.”

Hatmaker, according to Friday’s release, entered into the conditional guilty plea to allegations levied against him in 2017, acknowledging that he had made “material misrepresentations to clients and opposing counsel, failed to expedite litigation and diligently represent clients, failed to reasonably communicate with clients, and failed to properly maintain client funds in his trust account.”

He will have to repay a former client some $21,000 and pay the Board of Professional Responsibility approximately $2400.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

AC Commission meets

Meeting Monday night, the Anderson County Commission voted to put the building purchased last year …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.