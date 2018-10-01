Home / Obituaries / Bulah E. Young, age 97, of Lake City

Jim Harris

Bulah E. Young, age 97, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Westland, Michigan. Bulah was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Howard Young Sr. Bulah was born on September 6, 1921 in Coal Creek, Tennessee to the late William Carden and Ida Foust Carden. Bulah enjoyed cooking for her family and also cooking at Fox’s Restaurant. She worked in the garden and loved flowers. After retiring, she loved to quilt, watch tv, and do word search puzzles, she called it her “Book Work.” In addition to her parents, Bulah is preceded in death by her son: Kenneth Young Jr., daughter: Doris Sprankles, son-in-law: Donald Ellis, daughter-in-law: Sue Young, grandson: Anthony Sprankles, brothers: Zelmer Carden, Condy Carden, and Millard Carden, sisters: Ruby Reed, Bessie McCoy, Roxie Cox, Melda Sharp, Barbara Carroll, and her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Roy and Docie Young.

Survivors:

Daughters                     Wilma Ellis

                                       Elizabeth McClain

Sons                               James Young

                                       Stanley (Joann) Young

                                       David (Carol) Young

Daughter in Law           Janice Young

Grandchildren              Marshall Young, Marsha (Mike) Pych, Kenneth R. (Kara) Young, Angie (Kris) Morgan, Sheila (Steve) Vannewkirk, Bradley (Kalee) Young, Dwayne (Candace) Young, Kelly (Scott) Mason, Aaron McClain, Steve (Rita) Young, Connie Tarver, Billy Young, Angie (Eric) Metcalf, Heather Young, and Step Granddaughter Leslie (Ellis) Nipper

25 Great Grandchildren

9 Great Great Grandchildren

Visitation: 1:00 to 4:00 PM, Monday, October 1, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 4:00 PM, Monday, October 1, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Byrge and Rev. Randy Norton officiating.

Interment to follow funeral service at Leach Cemetery in Lake City.

Hatmaker Funeral Home

