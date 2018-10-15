Building permits (or lack thereof) raise questions

During the debate between Clinton mayoral candidates Scott Burton and Stephen McNally held Friday morning on WYSH, one of the listener-submitted questions for Mayor Burton involved whether or not he had pulled the necessary building permits when making improvements at his rental properties.

While answering the question, Burton said that he does make improvements to those properties, including heat and air work, but that he had not pulled any permits for that work as he stated that no permit is needed for heat and air work.

Because of the nature of the question, WYSH made a public records request from the city for all building permits ever pulled by either Mayor Burton or Mr. McNally, and looked into the codes regarding heat and air work on a residential property.

The records request indicated that McNally and his wife had only pulled one permit for an in-ground pool in 2015 and the only permit located in Burton’s name was for an addition to his own home in 2006.

A check of the International Residential Building Codes of 2009, which the city until recently, operated under, reveals that, in fact, a permit is needed for the installation of a new HVAC mechanical unit.

WYSH contacted Burton, who says he was under the impression that the contractor he uses for heat and air work had obtained the necessary permits, and that he would check with both the contractor and with the city’s Codes Officer.