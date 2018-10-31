Bomb threat at elementary school forces evacuation

A bomb threat was called in to Claxton Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon.

The threat reportedly was called in to the school’s front desk shortly after noon on Tuesday.

The school was evacuated and all students and staff were sent to the nearby Zion Baptist Church while Anderson and Knox County Sheriff’s deputies searched the building. School officials waited until all the students were safely ensconced in the church before letting the general public know via social media that there was a situation.

Anderson County Schools said that 571 families were notified of the situation by phone, and 444 families received emails. There was a software issue with the school’s notification system, so some people did not receive phone calls, but that has since been corrected, according to school officials.

Later in the day, school officials posted on social media, “The Anderson County School system would like to thank both the Anderson County and Knox County sheriff’s departments for the quick response at Claxton School this afternoon. Officers covered not only our school with officers, they more importantly covered the church where our student and staff were transported. Multiple officers and district administrative staff stood along side our teachers and students during this difficult afternoon. Thanks to all who help protect our students and staff.”

No suspicious devices were found, no injuries were reported and an investigation is underway.