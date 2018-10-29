Home / Obituaries / Bobbie Jean Leinart Stooksbury, age 89 of Clinton

Bobbie Jean Leinart Stooksbury, age 89 of Clinton

Jim Harris 2 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 46 Views

Bobbie Jean Leinart Stooksbury, age 89 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at her home. She was born on August, 7, 1929 to the late William Cecil and Gladys Walters Leinart in Clinton. She was a Teaching Assistant at South Clinton Elementary for many years. She enjoyed working in her flowers and crocheting. She also had a library of cookbooks and loved to prepare meals out of them. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton and will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Eugene Stooksbury, and son, Michael Eugene Stooksbury.

She is survived by: daughter, Deborah Zachary and husband Sam; brother, Bill Leinart and wife Jean; grandchildren, Corey Zachary and wife Arlie, David Zachary; and many extended family members and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Tennova Home Health as well as Tennova Hospice for the care they gave to Bobbie. Also, special thanks to the many friends and neighbors who cared for her in her time of ill health.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 from 11am-12Noon with the funeral service to follow at Noon with the Rev. Terry Baker officiating. Her burial will follow the funeral service at the Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Gary Wayne Comer, age 64 of Lafollette

Gary Wayne Comer, age 64 of Lafollette, TN passed away on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.