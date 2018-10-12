Big Creek Fall ATV Festival Saturday in LaFollette

The 4th annual Big Creek Fall ATV Festival will be held on Saturday (October 13th) in LaFollette.

The festivities begin with organized rides at 10 am, live musical entertainment with the Parrott Brothers Band and Derek Brown beginning at 3 pm and a fireworks show at dark.

Attendees can register between 9 am and 6 pm Saturday for a drawing for two ATVs. The youth grand prize will be a new 125cc 4-wheeler and it will be awarded at 5 pm.

The adult grand prize is a new CF Moto Z-Force 500 and will be given away between 6:30 and 7 pm Saturday.