Best time of the Year? All your major sports underway

It is a big weekend for sports across the country and the state, and that includes right here in our own backyard.

Tonight here on WYSH, tune in at 7:00 immediately following Trading Time Primetime for the Eye Center Pregame Show, taking you up to the 7:30 kickoff of the Clinton Dragons at the Campbell County Cougars. For both teams, the path to the postseason is clear: Clinton must win tonight and next week at Karns to make the postseason, while the Cougars need to win one of their final two games at home to qualify for the postseason.

The Dragons hold the overall lead in the series, 29-8, but Campbell County has won the last five meetings, taking last year’s game at Clinton 41-31. The Dragons last win in the series was also their last win at Campbell County, a 24-8 decision in 2012.

Elsewhere, Anderson County can claim a Region regular season title when they host the East Hamilton Hurricanes at Maverick Stadium.

Thursday, Fulton defeated West 41-20, doing their part to set up a showdown next week with Oak Ridge for the Region championship. The Wildcats will attempt to do their part when they host a motivated and talented Powell Panthers squad at Blankenship Field.

Your BBB Game of the Week is another good one with postseason implications, as Oliver Springs travels to Coalfield.

The action continues on Saturday with the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 from Kansas at 2:30 pm on WYSH. Also, Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers take their shot at #1 Alabama in a 3:30 showdown on CBS in Neyland Stadium.

Sunday at 9:30 am, the Tennessee Titans will play the Los Angeles Chargers in London, England, and later that afternoon, at 1:30, WYSH and Merle FM will bring you the Monster Energy Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 from Kansas Speedway.

All that, plus the baseball postseason, and the start of hockey and basketball seasons means that this is a truly great weekend for sports.